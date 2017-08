Didn't win the mega millions jackpot on Friday?

A massive Powerball grand prize is still up for grabs.

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's $371 million Powerball drawing.

That means the jackpot rolls over to an estimated $430 million! The winning numbers were:

35-20-49-26-24 with a Powerball of 19

Four winners matched five numbers for a one million dollar prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.