Nominee selected for vacant Rock Island County Board seat

A nomination for a vacant Rock Island County Board seat has been selected. Chairman of the Rock Island County Board, Ken "Moose" Maranda announced that he is nominating Edna Sowards of Rock Island to fill the vacancy in County Board District 15. Maranda says he will present Sowards' nomination for a vote at the June 20, County Board meeting.

The District 15 seat was vacated by Nick Camlin on May 1, 2017, who was appointed Chief Deputy by the Rock Island County Clerk, Karen Kinney. There were 18 months left of Camlin's four-year term, expiring in November 2018. Since Camlin was elected in 2014 as a Democrat, the vacancy was required to be filled by a Democrat, according to state law.

