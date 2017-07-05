Non-disinfected wastewater released into Mississippi River

Muscatine city officials say treated wastewater that hasn't been disinfected is being discharged into the Mississippi River from the Muscatine Water Pollution Control Plant.

The Muscatine Journal reports that the city said Monday in a news release that the public should avoid full-body contact in the Mississippi River downstream from Riverfront Park in Muscatine.

Officials say a UV-disinfection system that removes harmful bacteria broke down at the plant.

The release says people can become ill if river water is swallowed while swimming, operating personal watercraft or water skiing in the affected area.

The city says the disinfection system should be repaired toward the end of the week.

