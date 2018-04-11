Non-profit to host conversations in Spanish for Quad Cities Big Table event

Thousands will participate in conversations during the two-day "Quad Cities Big Table" event on April 20 and 21.

Global communities, a global non-profit, will host two conversations in Spanish, giving Spanish speakers a chance to have their voices heard.

"Making sure that there's a space that they feel comfortable in expressing their needs and where they can really come and participate in the discussion actively and not just passively is really important to us," said Daniel Zozaya, a Community Development Specialist with Global Communities.

Global Communities leads several community projects in Moline's Floresciente neighborhood and hopes these talks helps connect Floresciente to other hispanic neighborhoods in the QCA.

"It's very empowering to come together and see that there are maybe other community members who maybe you didn't know who have similar needs to you, who are having similar experiences in the Quad Cities," said Zozaya.

It's all about giving Spanish speakers a platform and empowering the Hispanic community to also create change.

"They're able to come together, be unified, and feel comfortable to express their needs towards us," said Sarahy Castro, Program Assistant with Global Communities.

Global Communities has international development in about 25 different countries, helping with water sanitation, emergency relief, and more.

