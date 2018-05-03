Non-severe storms and rain showers for the QCA Thursday night

A line of storms that will move through the QCA early tonight will be non-severe and will be followed by scattered showers into early Friday morning. As the leading edge of the storms arrive winds could briefly gust to around 40 mph and be accompanied by brief heavy rain, and some lightning and thunder. The fact that our Quad City Area atmosphere remained very stable today thanks to extensive cloud cover will prevent the storms from reaching severe levels, and will actually help break them up the farther east they move through the region. After any lingering rain ends around daybreak Friday we’ll see sunshine increase into Friday afternoon. Less humidity will get us into the weekend with highs in the mid-70s Friday, and highs near 80 Saturday. Sunday might start with a bit of rain and as we dry off in the afternoon highs will reach the low 70s.