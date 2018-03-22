UPDATE: Amtrak to restore storm-hampered service Friday

11:30 a.m.

Amtrak says it will restore Northeast Corridor service on Friday after operating on a modified schedule for two days due to the fourth nor'easter in three weeks.

The latest storm lost some punch as it rolled into New England on Thursday.

Millions of others in the Northeast have been digging out. The storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some places and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers.

___

8 a.m.

Parts of eastern Long Island are digging out from a foot-and-a-half of snow from the fourth nor'easter in three weeks.

The National Weather Service has reports of over 19 inches in Bay Shore and Patchogue (PACH'-awg).

The Long Island Rail Road says its personnel worked through the night to clear rails of snow and ice, but riders still need to allow extra time on Thursday.

In New York City, the weather service says there's over 13 inches in Little Neck, Queens; 10 inches in Manhattan's Grammercy Park; and about 8 inches in Central Park.

In Westchester County, over 10 inches has been reported in White Plains.

Metro-North railroad has resumed regular weekday service, though it's had some weather-related delays.

The area's airports are lumbering back into service.

___

7:20 a.m.

Pennsylvanians are digging out after the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Some schools had canceled classes for Thursday due to treacherous travel conditions in some areas, but many districts planned to reopen or hold delayed openings.

The state's major utilities reported that slightly more than 1,200 customers were without service early Thursday.

The storm dropped about 8 to 12 inches of snow overall in central areas, while some eastern areas saw up to 16 inches.

Most major roadways in the state were clear, but residents were being urged to drive cautiously and allow extra travel time.

___

7:15 a.m.

Thousands of utility customers remain without power in New Jersey following the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks.

The storm dropped around a foot of snow in some parts before leaving the region early Thursday, with central Jersey seeing the highest amounts. State offices were closed Wednesday due to the storm, but Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said they would reopen Thursday.

Murphy had also declared a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the storm. But his office hasn't announced yet if that order has been lifted.

Dozens of schools had cancelled classes for Thursday due to treacherous travel conditions in many areas, while others planned delayed openings.

The state's major utilities reported slightly more than 75,000 customers were still without service early Thursday.

___

12:05 a.m.

The latest nor'easter lost some punch as it rolled into New England on Thursday, as millions of others in the Northeast dug out from the storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places, knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers and had many wishing for more spring-like weather.

"We're supposed to be getting ready for Easter, not a nor'easter," said 46-year-old Raeme Dempsey, as her 6-year-old daughter, Jadalynn, pulled her toward a Philadelphia park so they could see the trees blanketed in freshly fallen snow.

Long Island took a hard hit, with Bay Shore and Patchogue leading the way with 19 inches of snow. While some parts of Pennsylvania saw more than a foot of snow, major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. New York City's Central Park recorded about 8 inches while downtown Philadelphia got 7.

The storm weakened a bit in the early hours of Thursday, and Boston expected to escape with just a few inches of snow before it tapered off Thursday afternoon. Along the Massachusetts coast, winds gusted to 40 mph (64 kph) and some towns dealt with flooding.

"It's time to move on to another season," said Pancho Ortega, who was clearing the sidewalk outside his soon-to-open restaurant in Philadelphia.

Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights Wednesday, but airlines lumbered back into service throughout the Northeast on Thursday. On the ground, Amtrak scaled back service on the Northeast corridor between Washington and Boston, and continued a modified schedule Thursday. At least two traffic deaths were reported in New Jersey and on New York's Long Island.

Patience wore thin as the fourth major storm in three weeks pounded the region.

"I want warm! I'm done with the cold," said Yana Damoiseau, a pedestrian in New York City.

In New Jersey, some streets flooded along the shore, including one in Point Pleasant Beach where a pair of ducks cruised back and forth through an intersection where a plastic garbage can bobbed in the waves. The state's major utilities reported slightly more than 75,000 customers without service early Thursday.

The storm also unloaded snow on Virginia and West Virginia as it pushed into the Northeast. Virginia reported more 240 traffic accidents.

But not everyone was sick of the snow.

In Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, about 90 miles outside Philadelphia, 10-year-old siblings Talia and Miles Broadhurst made their own fun on yet another day off from school, climbing onto the family SUV and sliding down the snow-slicked windshield and hood before plopping onto the snow.

"If the snow keeps me away from school, I'm fine with it," Miles said.

___

Hill contributed from Albany, New York. Also contributing were Kristen de Groot and Sharyn Flanagan in Philadelphia, Wayne Parry in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, Michael Rubinkam in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, Kiley Armstrong and Larry Neumeister in New York City, Bruce Shipkowski in Toms River, New Jersey.