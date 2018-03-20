NormaLeah celebrates 10 years of rising up against ovarian cancer

On April 21, 2018, NormaLeah will host its 10th Anniversary Gala at Abbey Station in Rock Island, IL. The evening will begin at 6:30 pm with each guest walking the red carpet, taking a chance at the Lucky Card Raffle, viewing a variety of fantastic auction items and enjoying live music from Songbird Jazz Trio. Dinner will be served at 7:30 pm by Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse and a dessert bar will be available to satisfy every sweet tooth.

A very special program will induct the first 10 honorees into the Butterfly Circle – a recognition program for the community partners who have been instrumental in helping NormaLeah reach this important milestone.

The individual and family honorees include Craig Kavensky, Paula Sands, the family of Beth Roberts Bayer, Matt Mendenhall, Pat Liedtke, Jane Fleming, and the family of Rebecca Charles Robinson. The community partners being honored are Royal Neighbors of America, United Healthcare, and Gilda’s Club.

NormaLeah’s mission is to enrich lives through early detection education, survivor support services and research funding for ovarian cancer – the silent killer of women. NormaLeah is reducing the incidence and mortality rates of ovarian cancer by empowering all women – and those who love and care for them – to recognize the disease’s subtle symptoms, assess their personal risk, explore risk reduction strategies and seek proper medical attention for the best possible outcome.

All proceeds from the evening benefit early detection education of ovarian cancer. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by calling 309-794-0009 or online at http://ow.ly/YmIn30izYlX. Please RSVP by Monday, April 2nd, as seating is limited. Tables of eight are available for $400.