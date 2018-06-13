North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

The Latest at the World Cup, including the FIFA Congress vote for the 2026 hosting rights (all times local):

4 p.m.

Vladimir Putin's home country voted yes to the North Americans, Kim Jong-Un's country voted no.

The 2026 World Cup voting choices by FIFA's member federations were published soon after the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid beat Morocco 134-65.

Russia's vote for the U.S.-led winning bid surprised many FIFA watchers, though it came days after U.S. president Donald Trump suggested Russia should return to the G8 group of world leaders.

North Korea's football federation picked Morocco just two days after Trump and Kim met in a historic summit in Singapore.

U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro says "This was not a vote in the United Nations."

___

3:30 p.m.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino calls it "a nice message" that the United States, Canada and Mexico will work together to host the 2026 World Cup.

Infantino says after the member federations voted 134-65 in favor of the joint North American bid over Morocco, "it is something we have to be happy for."

Wednesday's vote in Moscow follows U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparring after a G7 summit in Canada.

Trump has had troubled relations with Mexico since launching his presidential candidacy in 2015.

Infantino says: "To have a message coming from football that says actually Mexico, Canada and the United States together can organize the biggest sporting and social event together, it is a nice message."

Trump used social media to welcome the outcome of the vote, tweeting: "The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations — a great deal of hard work!"

While Trump has been feuding with Canadian leaders over tariffs and Mexico about his proposed border wall, the political leaders are not heavily involved in the World Cup bid. Even if Trump wins re-election, his presidency will end before the 2026 World Cup.

___

3:23 p.m.

The Spanish soccer federation says former player Fernando Hierro will take over the national team from the fired Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup.

Lopetegui was dismissed Wednesday a day after accepting a job to lead Real Madrid next season without informing the federation in advance.

Hierro begins his duties two days before Spain's World Cup opener against Portugal in Sochi. The former Real Madrid and Spain defender had been acting as a director with Spain's national team.

— AP Sports Writer Tales Azzoni reported from Sochi, Russia.

___

2:57 p.m.

Mexico's football federation says that midfielder Diego Reyes has been ruled out of the World Cup with a right thigh injury.

He picked up the injury playing for Porto and missed three friendlies in the build-up to the tournament in Russia. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio had held out hope that Reyes would recover in time for Mexico's opening match against Germany on Sunday.

But the federation announced Wednesday that the 25-year-old Reyes wouldn't take part. Reyes' spot on the team will be taken by midfielder Erik Gutierrez.

___

2:43 p.m.

Ahead of the biggest game of his career, Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov is in a surprisingly laid-back mood.

Cherchesov traded jokes with journalists Wednesday a day before World Cup's opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia. But he was still reluctant to disclose any tactical info.

The Russia coach likened a British reporter to James Bond, suggested half of Russia doesn't know the World Cup's happening, and bemused foreigners with an untranslatable Russian-language pun about Denmark.

When a Russian reporter called on the country to support Cherchesov by imitating his distinctive whiskers, he replied "I don't know what you're on about, but everyone come to the stadium with a mustache."

Russia goes into the game on a seven-game winless streak and lowest of all 32 teams in the FIFA rankings. Saudi Arabia hasn't won a World Cup game since 1994.

___

2:25 p.m.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election in June next year.

Infantino confirmed his expected candidacy in a speech about leadership, minutes after FIFA member federations voted for the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 world Cup.

The 134-65 vote over Morocco's bid will help secure FIFA's financial future, with the North American bid likely securing billions of dollars in extra revenue.

Infantino says leaders must bring "clarity, decisiveness, courage, passion and humility."

The FIFA election is next June 5 in Paris.

___

2:20 p.m.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders displayed the pictures of seven journalists jailed in Russia on a temporary soccer field in a Paris plaza the day before the World Cup kicks off.

The group deployed a big banner reading "during the Word Cup, the clampdown continues" during the protest Wednesday.

The group's secretary general Christophe Deloire said the World Cup in Russia will hide what he called "another match which is not a fair game: the match between the Kremlin and independent journalists."

Reporters Without Borders ranks Russia near the bottom of its list of countries that are friendliest to journalists.

___

1:55 p.m.

FIFA member federations voted 134-65 in favor of selecting the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup over Morocco.

The outcome was an endorsement for the more profitable and stable bid from the North American neighbors.

The four countries involved in the bidding and three U.S. territories were not involved in the ballot.

In his acceptance speech, U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro says "Thank you so, so very much for this incredible honor."

The 2026 World Cup has 48 teams playing a total of 80 games — 60 planned across 10 U.S. cities, and 10 games in three cities for each of Canada and Mexico.

________

North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.

The vote by football federations was public, in contrast to secrecy surrounding the ballot by FIFA's elected board members for the 2018 and 2022 hosts, Russia and Qatar, in 2010.

The U.S. proposed staging 60 out of the 80 games in 2026, when 16 teams will be added to the finals, leaving Canada and Mexico with ten fixtures each.

An optimistic promise of delivering $14 billion in revenue helped sway voters, along with the lack of major construction work required on the 16 planned stadiums, all of which already exist.

By contrast, Morocco appeared too hazardous as a potential host when all 14 venues had to be built or renovated as part of a $16 billion investment in new infrastructure. The vote leaves Morocco reeling from a fifth failure in a World Cup hosting vote, with the continent's sole tournament coming in 2010 in South Africa.

While Morocco's combined tickets and hospitality revenue would be $1.07 billion, according to FIFA analysis, North America would generate $2 billion additional income.

Canada will host men's World Cup matches for the first time, while Mexico gets its first taste of the event since staging the entire event in 1986.

President Donald Trump tweeted his approval : "The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations - a great deal of hard work!"

While Trump has been feuding with Canadian leaders over tariffs and Mexico about his proposed border wall, the political leaders are not heavily involved in the World Cup bid. Even if Trump wins re-election, his presidency will end before the 2026 World Cup.

The 87,000-capacity MetLife Stadium outside New York is proposed for the final. It's just miles from where federal prosecutors spearheaded an ongoing investigation into FIFA corruption. More than 40 soccer officials and businesses indicted, convicted or pleaded guilty.

The bribery scandal put the governing body on the brink, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the congress ahead of Wednesday's vote.

"FIFA was clinically dead as an organization," Infantino said, reflecting on his election in 2016. "Two years later, FIFA is alive and well, full of joy and passion and with a vision for its future."

The North American victory suggests football officials are ready to gather for a World Cup in a country whose government has demonstrated its willingness to jail corrupt sports leaders through undercover investigations.

The North America bid also had to overcome concerns about the impact of policies from the Trump administration, including attempts to implement a ban on travel by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.

The main intervention by President Donald Trump was a warning in a White House news conference, discussing the FIFA vote, that he would be "watching very closely." It was a veiled threat to withhold U.S. support from countries opposing the bid.

FIFA now has the final say on which cities are selected to host games and whether all three countries are guaranteed a place at the tournament. Victor Montagliani, the Canadian who leads CONCACAF, wants them to take three of the six qualification slots reserved for the region.

There is also a chance to send a seventh team via an inter-continental playoff. North America will host the six-team playoff tournament in November 2025 to decide the last two places in the 48-team lineup.