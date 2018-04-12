North Carolina firefighter donates his kidney to his lieutenant

A North Carolina firefighter is donating his kidney to his lieutenant.

Josh Nelson and Zachary St. Germain are best friends and members of the New Dale Fire Department.

Three years ago, Nelson was diagnosed with kidney disease. When he mentioned he would eventually need a transplant, St. Germain stepped up offering his own kidney.

"I kind of laughed to be honest with you," Nelson said. "You just don't expect somebody to blurt that out. I've got a lot of friends and I appreciate them all, but he's my brother."

"It wasn't a hard decision for me to make," St. Germain said. "He's got a family, he's got kids."

The pair went through months of testing and amazingly, they're a perfect match.

They'll both go under the knife on May 1.