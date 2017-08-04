North Carolina woman gives a man drug money in exchange for his abused puppy

Kaitlyn Cappelluti ran to the gas station in Charlotte, North Carolina Wednesday night. While she was at the pump she says a man approached her, “He turned to me and asked me do you have any rock on you?” She told the man no and was focused on minding her own business and staying out of the situation when a little puppy caught her eye.

Cappelluti says, “He was just kind of spread out on the floor and panting really hard.”

The dog’s owner wanted drugs in exchange for the puppy. Cappelluti wanted to save the dog. She says she gave the man $50 in exchange for the dog.

Cappelluti says, “I started making phone calls to everybody I knew that could possibly help out with him and thankfully South Charlotte Rescue stepped up.”

Barbara Rooine with South Charlotte Dog Rescue says it was an emotional call for help, “I cried when I saw him.”

Marks on the puppy’s body paint the picture of a horrible past. Roonie says, “Bart was very lethargic. He was a bit dehydrated. Someone cut off his tail and that's infected."

The police are now investigating.

