North Korea backs down missile threat on Guam

It appears North Korea is backing down from its threat to launch missiles at Guam.

Officials say they're encouraged by signals from North Korea that it was pulling back from any imminent threat to launch missiles at the US territory.

"There doesn't appear to be any indication that, based on what we're hearing that there will be any missiles attacking in the near future or the distant future," said Guam Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio.

Tourists and people living in Guam are carrying on as normal after what some interpreted to be an easing of tensions with North Korea.

"I am not worried because the US is really capable of taking good care of us. We have really good defensive programs in place and we spent a lot of money on defense so that's why I am not really afraid of anything that is going to happen," said resident Dominic M. Mallari.

Others are still a little uneasy about the threat.

"Yes, I am worried but if you spend too much time worrying about then you are not spending enough time living and enjoying the time you may or may not have," said resident Sabrina Sanchez.

Kim Jong Un has finished reviewing his plan to fire missiles at Guam, saying he will wait to see what the US does before making a final decision.

