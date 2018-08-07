North Scott Community comes together for a night of remembrance

A community came together to remember children lost in the North Scott Area.

The goal was to display a strong connection between communities by creating a human chain along the trail that runs between Eldridge and Long Grove.

It was estimated that over 1000 participants attended the event, lining the Cody Trail with hands clasped. They nearly reached their goal of extending between the two cities.

A drone ran the length of the human chain, creating a video of the gathering. Tri-City Drone donated the drone services.