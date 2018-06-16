North Scott Red Table hosts first block party of the summer

The first ever event held by North Scott Red Table was a block party in Eldridge on Saturday. The group is only 3 weeks old and they're hoping to unite the community.

Tonight's event stemmed from the quad cities big table held a couple of months ago, and the president of the program, April Rus, says she just wants people to meet new faces, "Communication equals community, what that means is that you can go to any Red Table placed around in any of the multiple places. We want people to talk to a stranger and get to know who's in your neighborhood so we're hosting block parties."

Each event will have a different theme. The theme for tonight's opening party was to simply meet new people through face to face communication.

The clubs is for all locals and not just Eldridge people, and they wanted everyone to know the more the merrier.