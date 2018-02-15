North Scott community remembers student killed in crash

S.J. Madden was a 15-year old student at North Scott High School and was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Wednesday night.

"He would always stop and say hi to the other kids," says his scoutmaster Stacey Jones. "You'd see him in town or in the store and he'd make an effort to come over and say hi."

Saying hello to others made Madden many friends in different circles in the area.

He was an active member in North Scott's thespian troupe, Lancer Productions and had a leading role in the play The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

"I know the family would love to see that production go on at some point," says North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting. "This has a big impact on the family and we need to support them and all our students."

Madden was to play Mr. Beaver in the show this weekend which has since been moved to the following weekend in honor of his death.

"He enjoys acting," remembers Jones. "He was a well-rounded kid and likes to do everything."

In addition to theater, Madden was involved with Boy Scouts since he was in first grade. He had recently earned the esteemed Eagle Scout rank, but his ceremony was scheduled for some time in March.

On Sundays, Madden found time to altar serve at his parish, St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove.

North Scott administration says additional grief counselors have been brought into help students and staff cope with the loss.

"The biggest thing is we have to talk about it," says Stutting. "We work with our students about how to talk about it."

His scout troop plans to hold a candlelit vigil at Long Grove Community Center on Thursday night. St. Ann's parish is also hold a prayer service Wednesday at 8pm.

North Scott High School is inviting students and staff to either wear red or a Lego Star Wars themed apparel to school on Friday, Madden's favorite color and movie.