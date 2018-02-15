North Scott play rescheduled to honor cast member killed in crash

The Lancer Production play that was cancelled after the tragic death of one of its actors has been rescheduled in his honor.

In honor of SJ Madden, Lancer Productions will be performing The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: 2/23, 24, 25. Please visit https://t.co/997utULwjM for ticket transfer/refund information. — Lancer Productions (@ns_arts) February 15, 2018

The production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was scheduled to have a performance run Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18. On Wednesday night, February 14, 15-year-old SJ Madden, who was cast to play one of the main characters, was killed in a traffic accident.School officials cancelled the performances in light of the devastating news.

On Thursday afternoon, the decision was made to reschedule the play for the following weekend. More information will be posted on the Lancer Production Facebook page.