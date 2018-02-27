CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) Reece Sommers hit a three in the final seconds to give North Scott a 53-52 win against Dubuque Senior in an epic substate final.
The Lancers clinch their first trip to state since 2015.
North Scott wins thriller over Dubuque Senior to clinch state tournament berth
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Tue 11:15 PM, Feb 27, 2018 |
Updated: Tue 11:21 PM, Feb 27, 2018
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) Reece Sommers hit a three in the final seconds to give North Scott a 53-52 win against Dubuque Senior in an epic substate final.