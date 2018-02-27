North Scott wins thriller over Dubuque Senior to clinch state tournament berth

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) Reece Sommers hit a three in the final seconds to give North Scott a 53-52 win against Dubuque Senior in an epic substate final.
The Lancers clinch their first trip to state since 2015.

 