Northbound traffic on Highway 61 is blocked off due to a car accident near Muscatine, Iowa.

One woman was seen being transported via helicopter to the hospital after a car accident on Highway 61 just after 4 p.m.

A TV6 crew at the scene reports it happened near the intersection of Vail Avenue and Highway 61.

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Department and Durant Community Fire Department responded to the accident.

No word on what caused the accident.