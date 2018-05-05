Northeast Community School bus crashes near Charlotte

A Northeast Community School bus carrying band students crashed on 302nd Avenue Southwest of Charlotte Saturday Afternoon.

A viewer photo shows a bus on its side in the ditch.

An email sent from the school district to students and parents says students who were on the bus are either being released to their parents or are receiving medical treatment.

Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln says around 20 kids were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Superintendent Neil Gray tells KWQC all injured students were in stable condition when taken to the hospital but did not say how many were injured.

KWQC has a crew on scene, they report seeing multiple fire and ambulance crews.

As of 7:30 p.m. 302nd Avenue is still closed.