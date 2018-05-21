Northeast High graduation band performance possible by band community

Today Northeast High School seniors stepped across the graduation stage to music performed by a band that has been through so much in the past month.

On their way back to school from a a band competition in Tipton, the school bus carrying the high school band rolled over into the ditch near Charlotte.

Band Director Matt Bolahan says, "a bunch of wind took [the bus], it hit a gravel patch and when the driver went to go offset it, the back end of the bus went over into the ditch and rolled a couple of times."

Sophomore Isabelle Clarke says, "we were all just having a good time and we just rolled and it was scary and everything just stopped."

One student had to be airlifted to Iowa City and others received minor injuries. Five students' injuries prevented them from being able to perform in today's graduation ceremony.

Bolahan reached out to members of the band community for help filling those roles. He emailed colleagues at Northeast and band directors throughout the area.

"I just sent out an email to my staff saying hey you know some of our students won't be able to perform, is there anyone who wants to dust off an old instrument that can maybe come play with us," Bolahan said.

Camanche and West Liberty high school band students lent their instruments to the cause.

Camanche Band Director Carolyn Petersen said she responded to Bolahan's email, saying, "if you need some musicians, we would be happy to help play."

Petersen offered to play tuba.

Bolahan estimates the band consisted of six percussionists, 30 brass members, and roughly 25 to 30 woodwind players.

Petersen says band brings students together in a way few high school activities can. "Northeast and Camanche have a good rivalry on the basketball court and on the football field, but when it comes to the band world we're all united in one big community," she said.

Clarke says her high school band is a tight knit group, and this accident has only made their bond stronger. "it might sound weird, but this has brought us closer than we've ever been before."

And that group is grown with every note played at today's graduation ceremony.

Bolahan says,"I think they are realizing that the band family is not just the Northeast band, but all of the band kids."