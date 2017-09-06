Northern Lights Visible TONIGHT?!?!?!

Wednesday night, and possibly Thursday night, the Quad Cities could be in the BEST spot to see the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights).

The Space Weather Prediction Center has been tracking a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that took place Monday. It could light up the earth’s ionosphere tonight and Thursday night with those glowing curtains of multi colored light. While rare to see this far south, the forecast (see picture) has the belt of most activity extending right over the heart of the Quad Cities.

Nothing special is needed for viewing. However, this far south the lights could still be fairly dim. The best advice is to get away from city lights. Stand or sit with your back toward them and give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adjust.

If they are visible, they will appear like very sheer curtains flowing in the breeze of an open window and extend from the horizon into the mid sky. Don’t bother taking a picture with your phone. Good photographic equipment that allows for large lens openings and very slow exposures are the only thing that can truly capture the spectacle f the northern lights.

-Erik Maitland Chief Meteorologist

