Northern Lights visible from the QCA? Maybe this weekend

A solar flare could make the Northern Lights visible throughout the northern parts of the US and throughout the QCA.

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for July 16th and 17th from the Space Weather Prediction Center.

The storm watch from the SWPC shows that the Aurora may be visible in the northern parts of the KWQC viewing area.

The Aurora Forecast from the SWPC shows the viewing area for Sunday Night to be in the same area, it is unclear where the "view line" actually stops in the photo.

If you are going to try to see the phenomenon that rarely comes this far south, go to a dark area away from ambient light.

According to the SWPC, Sunday Night, from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m., seems to be the best bet for Northern Lights viewing.