Are you interested in a career in education?

The first annual Northwest Illinois Education Job Fair hosted by Sterling Public Schools at Sterling High School will be held on April14th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fair is is open to administrators, teachers, support staff and anyone seeking a job in the education field. Registration is online.

If you have questions about the event please contact Dr. Sara Dail sdail@sps5.org or 815-626-5050