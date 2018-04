The city of Silvis is asking for the public's help after a park bathroom was damaged.

The City of Silvis' Facebook page posted that the men's bathroom at Schadt Park had been vandalized not even 24 hours after opening for the season.

The Silvis Police Department does have security surveillance according to the post, however, it is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841.