Nova Singers announces 2017-18 season

Nova Singers, led by award-winning conductor Dr. Laura L. Lane, is celebrating its 32nd season of bringing the finest choral music to audiences in Galesburg and the Quad Cities. In addition to the superb 21-voice ensemble that the region has come to know and love, Nova Singers continues to push the envelope regarding innovative programming.

Nova opens this season on October 14th and 15th with Today I Will _______, a thematic program about taking a first step towards change. In December, enjoy an evening of love, joy and peace with A Nova Christmas, featuring many familiar carols in traditional arrangements and a few new ones. February’s concert, Music of the Deep North II, explores the unique music, both traditional and contemporary, of Scandinavia and the Baltics. The season concludes in April with Our Earth, Our Home celebrating the beauty and fragility of our planet.

The full schedule of performances is as follows:

Today I Will _________

Saturday, October 14, 7:30 p.m., Kresge Recital Hall, Knox College, Galesburg

Sunday, October 15, 4:00 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport

A Nova Christmas

Friday, December 15, 7:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport

Saturday, December 16, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Galesburg

Music of the Deep North II

Saturday, February 17, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Galesburg

Sunday, February 18, 4:00 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport

Our Earth, Our Home

Saturday, April 14, 7:30 p.m., Kresge Recital Hall, Knox College, Galesburg

Sunday, April 15, 4:00 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport

SEASON TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW at www.novasingers.com: $60 for adults, $50 for seniors. Those who subscribe now to Nova's 2017-2018 season will receive a 17% discount. Plus, tickets never lose their value as season tickets are accepted at any Nova Singers 2017-18 concert regardless of the concert printed on the ticket.

Nova Singers is a professional vocal ensemble under the direction of Dr. Laura Lane, known for its creative and moving programming and for the spirit and charm the singers bring to their music. Dr. Lane has been serving the greater Galesburg and Quad-Cities communities for over thirty years, bringing her passion for music and her expressive power to audiences and singers alike.

For more information, call Nova Singers at 309-341-7038 or e-mail nova@knox.edu. Information is also available at www.novasingers.com. Nova Singers’ 32nd season is partially sponsored by grants from the City of Galesburg and the Galesburg Community Foundation.

Photo attached: Dr. Laura Lane and Nova Singers

