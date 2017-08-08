Now hear this! Chorus of annual Cicadas

Finally, it's cool enough to open the windows. But are the sounds of midsummer in the Midwest keeping you up at night?

Every year, the annual cicadas emerge and starting in late afternoon, start buzzing in backyards across the QCA.

According to the Iowa State University Extension Service website, the common annual cicada is the species known as the scissor-grinder, Tibicen auletes. It's recognized by appearance and the song of the males.

The ISU Extension says annual cicadas are very common and widespread in trees in urban and rural environments. They are harmless and do not feed on garden crops, corn, soybeans or forages.