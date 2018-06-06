Number of job openings in the U.S. exceeds number of job seekers

For the first time on record, the number of job openings exceeds the number of job seekers.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, a record 6.7 million jobs were available in the U.S. during the month of April, up 1% from 6.6 million in March. That's the most since records began in December 2000.

Steady economic growth has encouraged employers to step up their hiring practices. Last month, the unemployment rate reached an 18 year low of 3.8%.

Analysts say the development could give an advantage to workers seeking pay raises.