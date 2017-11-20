Number of juvenile theft charges this year nearly doubles 2016 numbers, triples 2015

Over 750 cars have been stolen across the QCA since January, 1st, many times by juveniles. When those kids and teens are caught they're usually charged with First or Second Degree Theft.

KWQC has been sitting in on juvenile court hearings since April, and most of our evidence regarding juvenile courts and crime has been anecdotal because the juvenile court records are kept confidential.

Now, we have a list of every single charge against juveniles since 2015 and how many charges have been filed, plus if that person was male or female.

The main number that stands out is the First and Second Degree Theft charge.

We combined both of them, because that is what kids are usually charged with if they're caught stealing a car.

In 2015, 47 charges were fired for Theft 1 and 2.

In 2016 that number jumps to 58.

So far, in 2017, that number has skyrocketed to 149 charges as of November 16th, 2017.

So, since 2015 the number of First and Second Degree Theft charges against juveniles has tripled.

Juvenile Court Officers say it's difficult to keep track of the number of charges that some kids have. Plus, some kids are committing another crime before going through the court process the first time.

We sat down with four area police chiefs and public information officers, to ask what they're seeing and how they're combating the problem. They say a certain group of kids is responsible, but that group is growing larger, which makes the problem hard to combat.

"When you have 500 or more offenses that happen in an area and have youth involved in it, that bogs down the Criminal Justice System, the Juvenile Justice System and it takes longer for programming to start," said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

"It is a little frustrating that there is only so much can be done as the problem becomes more pervasive and more kids become involved," said Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen, "It's challenging."

"It looks like fun and it is fun for them," said Moline Detective Michael Griffin. "They have a good time doing it because they don't realize, not only the consequences of being incarcerated or in the Juvenile Justice System, but potentially injuring someone or killing themselves."

We are also working to get more numbers from Scott County that will show us the amount of repeat offenders. Plus, Rock Island County is also sending us numbers of juvenile crimes similar to what we now have from Scott County.