Number one reason for Americans to save is for travel, according to recent study

The number one reason Americans are putting money aside may surprise you.

It's not to purchase a home, car, save for retirement or college, it's to see the world.

A recent study by Sun-Trust Banks found that 45% of Americans are saving their money for travel.

Even when the survey compared generations of people, travel was found to win out when it came to saving money.

An even higher number, 47% of millennials are prioritizing travel savings.

After travel, 37% of Americans are building their nest egg for emergencies, 30% for retirement and 21% to buy a home.