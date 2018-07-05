Nursing home illness investigation

Health workers and city leaders are working with the Good Samaritan Nursing Home to figure out why a rise in respiratory illnesses has hit the Prophetstown facility.

The Whiteside County Health Department has been in contact with the Illinois State Health Department on the matter. Public Health Administrator at the county health department, Beth Fiorini, says, "The state and us suggested testing to be done on the residents to make sure we could find out the causative agents. We also suggested testing to be done on the water, and suggested some other remediation just for now until we get those tests back."

The tests are expected to be back by Monday or Tuesday of next week, and the big concern is the possibility of the legionella bacteria in the water. "Because it's an old building and because we aren't exactly sure what's in all the pipes - one of the agents we're trying to rule out is legionella," says Fiorini.

The mayor of Prophetstown, Steven Swanson, made to sure to point out that while the water at the facility is under investigation, this does not seem to be a town issue. "They thought they had a problem and they wanted to see if the problem was on our end. We've done testing and as far as I know the problem is not on our end." Mayor Swanson also said that there are two other similar buildings in the town, Winning Wheels and Strive, and neither one of those nursing homes has had an issue.

While the water is under investigation, the facility is following suggestions given by the health departments. Some of those suggestions include closing down their spa, and refraining from using the water fountains or any ice from their water sources. "There's no reason to suspect that particularly at this point, but we want to be careful and we don't know what else it is at this point.," said Fiorini. "We can't find another causative agent."

Fiorini said that they do understand that elderly people get respiratory illnesses more often than most, so they aren't confirming the water is making anyone sick until the test results are back.