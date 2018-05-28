O’Connell’s Jellystone RV Resort targeted by hoax bomb threat

A recorded threat was received at O’Connell’s Jellystone RV Resort this morning.

The resort released the following comment in regards to how they addressed the threat.

"The safety of our guests and staff is our top priority, and we take this issue very seriously. Law enforcement officials have found nothing suspicious at the property, and have determined the call was a hoax. We appreciate the prompt response of first responders and the cooperation and understanding of our guests as we worked to resolve this issue."