OJ Simpson to fight for parole

OJ Simpson will fight for his release from prison this Thursday. The former football star will have a parole hearing in Nevada.

Courtesy: MGN

He's been behind bars since his conviction on armed robbery and kidnapping charges nine years ago. Simpson has already served his minimum sentence.

One defense attorney believes he is likely to receive a parole. If that happens, he could be a free man as early as October.

Simpson was convicted of trying to take pieces of sports memorabilia he claimed were stolen from him.

Simpson was acquitted of murder in 1995 when he was accused of killing his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.

