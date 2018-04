Marion Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old. Authorities have issued an Operation Quickfind for Bryton Coghlan. He was last seen on 745 Blairsferry Road, just off of Marion Blvd in Marion around 5:30 Wednesday night.

Police say Coghlan was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and cowboy boots. He was riding a gray and orange Mongoose brand bicycle.

If you have any information about where Coghlan might be, contact authorities.