OPERATION QUICKFIND: Jack Ritchie

Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old boy last seen around 9 p.m. Monday at 1345 18th Avenue SW.

Police said Jack Ritchie is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 93 pounds. He was wearing a tie dye sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black boots. Police said he may be with an older girl in an unknown car.

Ritchie takes medicine for a behavioral medical condition and is combative with law enforcement.

If you know where Jack Ritchie is you are asked to contact police at (319) 286-5491.

