OPERATION QUICKFIND: Katherine Hildenbrand

Hiawatha Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 16-year-old girl last seen around 7:30 a.m. on April 17 at Kennedy High School.

Police said Katherine Hildenbrand is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. Her nose is pierced on the left side.

Police said she was wearing sweat pants, a sweat shirt, blue high-top vans, and black reading glasses.

Officers said she has depression and anxiety.

If you know where Katherine Hildenbrand is, you should call the Hiawatha Police Department at (319) 393-1212 or the Linn County Sheriff's Office at (319) 892-6100.