OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois Pediatric Urology Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has ranked OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois Pediatric Urology in the new 2018-2019 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois Pediatric Urology, led by Dr. Churphena Reid and Dr. Benjamin Rhee, tied for 31st nationally, marking the third year in a row it has been ranked. The pediatric urology team was recognized for use of infection-preventing measures, nursing intensity, prevention of surgical complications, advanced clinical services, and patient and family services.

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. More information can be found online in the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and will be published in the U.S. News “Best Hospitals 2018” guidebook.

“OSF Children’s Hospital has a long standing commitment to excellent care for children. We continuously improve those critical pediatric services and it is rewarding to have this significant recognition of our efforts,” said Divya Joshi, M.D., OSF HealthCare Children’s Service Line CEO. “We are proud of our dedicated faculty and clinical staff, who play a major role in achieving the good outcomes we are being recognized for. Their compassion and devotion to our patients led to this honor.”