OSF HealthCare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois reach agreement

After stirring panic among some health insurance customers, an agreement has been reached between Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Illinois and OSF HealthCare. The two announced patients will receive in-network coverage in 2018.

In October the health system, with hospitals in the Quad Cities area, announced Blue Cross Blue Shield planned to drop three OSF hospitals from its PPO network. OSF in turn said it would terminate most of its remaining Blue Cross Blue Shield agreements.

On Wednesday. Nov. 22, 2017, OSF HealthCare released a statement saying all its hospitals and services will continue to be in-network now, and in the New Year. That includes BCBSIL Commercial, PPO, EPO, and Blue Choice products that BCBSIL terminated previously.

"We realize this situation caused concern for our patients and families, and appreciate the support and patience of local businesses and community leaders," said Randy Billings, senior vice president of population health for OSF.

