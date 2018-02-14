OSHA cites Bettendorf business after fatal December accident

A Bettendorf company has been fined by OSHA in connection to a workplace accident that ended in the death of one of their employees.

On the evening of December 11, 2017, first responders were called to Republic Services, 6449 Valley Drive, for an industrial accident involving a mechanic working on the hydraulics of a sanitation truck. Life saving measures were attempted, but the employee died at the scene.

An OSHA report was recently released citing Allied Services LLC, 6449 Valley Drive, Bettendorf, for the accident. The report says the employer failed to ensure that proper safety procedures were followed.

OSHA has given the company until March 15 to correct the noted failures. Allied Services was also fined $4,500.

A copy of the OSHA report is attached to this story.