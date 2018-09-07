Obama: 'Stakes really are higher' in next election

The Latest on former President Barack Obama (all times local):

CNN VAN

12:20 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama has urged an audience of college students to not just vote in the midterm elections, but to lead the fight against President Donald Trump and his allies.

Obama said during a speech Friday at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign that "you cannot sit back and wait for a savior." He said the biggest threat to democracy isn't Trump but "indifference."

The speech was a preview of the arguments Obama is expected to make as he starts campaigning for Democrats on the ballot this fall. He said people have asked him what he's going to do for the November election. Obama told the students: "The question is: 'What are you going to do?'"

Obama said: "If you thought elections don't matter, I hope these past two years have corrected that impression."

___

12:15 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama says the U.S. needs to restore "honesty and decency" in government.

Obama says, "It should not be a partisan issue to say that we do not pressure the attorney general or the FBI to use the criminal justice system as a cudgel to punish our political opponents, or to explicitly call on the attorney general to protect members of our own party from prosecution because an election happens to be coming up."

He says, "I'm not making that up. That's not hypothetical."

President Donald Trump this week criticized the attorney general for prosecuting two Republican congressmen, saying it will hurt the party in the November elections.

Obama delivered a speech Friday at the University of Illinois that included several broadsides at Trump while rarely mentioning his name.

He said Americans and politicians of both parties should stand up against discrimination and "stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathizers." Obama said: "How hard can that be? Saying that Nazis are bad?"

___

11:50 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama is blasting Republicans, saying "the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican Party."

Obama says during a speech Friday in Illinois that the Republican-controlled Congress has championed the unwinding of campaign finance laws, made it harder for minorities to vote and voted multiple times to take health care away from ordinary Americans. He also says the GOP has "cozied up" to the former head of the KGB, a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is calling out lawmakers for not standing up to President Donald Trump.

Obama says "What happened to the Republican Party?"

Obama is speaking at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he's urging people to vote in the midterm elections.

___

Former President Barack Obama said Friday his successor, President Donald Trump, is "the symptom, not the cause" of division and polarization in the U.S.

Trump, the former president said, is "just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."

His comments came during a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he accepted an ethics in government award. The remarks served as Obama's first steps into the political fray ahead of the fall campaign. While he has endorsed candidates and appeared at fundraising events, he has spent much of his post-presidency on the political sidelines.

In unusually direct terms, he made clear his concerns about politics in the Trump era and implored voters — especially young people — to show up at the polls in the November midterm elections.

"Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you this moment really is different," Obama said. "The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire."

He later added: "This is not normal."

The speech was a preview of the argument that Obama is likely to make throughout the fall. On Saturday, the former president will stump for House Democratic candidates from California at an event in Orange County, a conservative-leaning part of California where Republicans are at risk of losing several congressional seats.

Next week, Obama plans to campaign in Ohio for Richard Cordray, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Ohio Democrats.

Obama's campaign activity will continue through October and will include fundraising appearances, according to an Obama adviser. The adviser was not authorized to discuss Obama's thinking publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. While the former president will be visible throughout the general election, the adviser said that Obama will not be a daily presence on the campaign trail.