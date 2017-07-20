Odor temporarily closes Moline Post Office

The Moline Post Office will temporarily close and move its operations to East Moline after employees raised concerns about an odor.

Spokesperson Stacy St. John said crews are testing the air quality in the building but didn't have any more details.

Customers needing to access their P.O. Box and Caller Service customers can pick up their mail at the East Moline Post Office located at 805 16th Ave. in East Moline.

Customers who receive a pick up notice from their carrier can pick up their mail at the Milan Post Office located at 111 3rd St. in Milan.