A storm system is pushing through the area bringing off and on showers to the region. Areas SE of the QC are favored for the quarter inch or more of rainfall. For the rest of us, we will likely see less than a tenth of an inch. We certainly could use more, but beggars can't be choosers. most rain will wrap up late tonight and highs today will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s due to cloud cover and showers.