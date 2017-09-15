Off the beaten path – with Erik Maitland

From time to time I’ll use this space to share some of the discoveries I’m STILL making around the QCA. Just a few days ago I finally checked something off my “discovery list”! I took my kayak on a 19 mile tour of the Hennepin Canal. This canal winds through the rural Illinois farm fields and is filled with history and some engineering marvels.

My first stop was at the Hennepin Canal visitor’s center which is in a park south of I-80, just off of Highway 40 and northwest of Sheffield. Unfortunately, the visitor’s center is not open on weekends, just weekdays from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. But, whenever you can get there it’s a neat place to learn some history and see some great old pictures of the canal’s construction and subsequent commercial service, albeit brief.

The purpose of the canal was to eliminate over 400 miles of river distance between Rock Island and Chicago but river lock upgrades at the time made the canal locks obsolete even before their initial use. However, the canal served recreational boater until the locks were closed in the 50s, and today is still used by fishing boats, canoes and kayaks.

The canal winds its way through open farmland or thick woods depending on what part you’re on, and the whole thing is lined by a walkable or bike-able tow path on at least one, if not both sides for over 150 miles!

The bridges, locks, and even aqueducts are impressive structures considering the time in which they were built (late 1800s to early 1900s), and the fact that most of them are around today in working order is extra special.

So, as we look ahead to the comfortable weather of fall just around the corner, if you’re making plans for a local road trip try to take in the Hennepin Canal. It’s an engineering marvel and a sight and setting to thoroughly enjoy!

