LeClaire police officer adopts dog after owner passes away

For the last few years, officers with the LeClaire Police Department have visited longtime resident, Vic Simon. Simon lived in LeClaire for many years with his wife and dog Sampson. But according to family members, Simon's wife traveled often for work leaving him home alone. Officer Roger Phelps took it upon himself to keep Simon company.

"There would be slow times in the day where if we hadn't heard from him we would go in and chat with him," Phelps said. "He was always welcoming, always looked forward to us coming, sometimes we would only plan to stay for 10-15 minutes and it would end up being an hour."

Simon's daughter-in-law, Jill Oberman said Sampson was his best friend and that the two never left each others' side.

"Sampson was just his buddy, he never had to be on a leash he just followed Vic everywhere."

Each week the officers would come to chat with Simon and play with Sampson while they were at his home. According to Phelps, the group would talk about music, life experiences and stories from when Simon was in the workforce. Sadly, Simon passed away two weeks ago leaving Sampson in need of a new best friend. Officer Roger Phelps stepped up to the plate.

"I did it because I was worried about what was going to happen to Sampson," Phelps said. "I realize there are a lot of adoption services out there but I didn't want him going to a stranger or a strange place."

Sampson has been living with Officer Phelps officially for the last few days. He's hoping Simon has peace of mind knowing Sampson is in good hands.

"If he's looking down he's happy."