Officer called “hero” for stopping car driving too slow

An Indiana State Police officer probably did not expect so much attention from such a seemingly mundane tweet.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted a photo on Saturday of a car he had pulled over on Interstate 65.

“I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65,” Sgt. Wheeles tweeted.

“The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.”

The internet was fast to respond, many thanking Sgt. Wheeles for protecting the passing lane and calling him a hero.

Wheeles responded modestly to the praise, tweeting simply that he was “just trying to keep the roadways safer for everyone!!”

His original tweet, now retweeted more than 17,000 times, apparently echoes the sentiment of many frustrated interstate drivers.

Wheeles’ tweet ends with a simple reminder, “if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass.”