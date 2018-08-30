Officer hospitalized after being hit by stolen vehicle in Burlington

An officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a driver in a stolen vehicle.

Police say 22-year-old Kewion Marquis Boyce was driving the vehicle when police were efforting recovering a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the 2800 block of West Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m.

Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle, stolen out of Ft. Madison, at a gas station and police say two people were inside the vehicle.

An officer approached the vehicle and spoke with the two people. Police say the driver was Boyce and the passenger was 18-year-old Madeline Neff.

Police say Boyce refused to park the vehicle and then accelerated heavily into reverse, hitting the officer. The officer that was hit was thrown to the ground. According to police Boyce then hit a parked car as well before leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers later located the vehicle after it lost control and went into a ditch. Boyce fled on foot, according to police, and ran into a cornfield. With the help of the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office and the West Burlington Police Department, Boyce was located and was taken into custody. Neff remained in the vehicle and was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Boyce is being charged with Felony Assault on a Peace Officer Causing Injury, Operation of a Motor Vehicle Without Owner's Consent, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident and 3 Outstanding Warrants for 1st-degree Harassment and Pre-trial violations.

Police say additional charges are pending for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Delivery and Drug Tax Stamp Violation.

Boyce is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no-bond pending a court appearance.

Neff was arrested on outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear, 4th-degree Theft and Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card.

Neff is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $3,000 bond.

Additional charges are pending for Neff as well pending the completion of the investigation.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

