Cedar Rapids officer dragged in hit and run

Authorities said in a news release, at around 11:30 p.m. an officer was in the 1200 block of Collins Road NE, in front of the Marriott, parked behind a vehicle that needed to be towed.

Officers say a gold or brown Nissan hit the rear of the squad car, damaging it. Law enforcement believes the driver was a white female.

The officer tried to stop the woman, but she drove away, dragging the police officer with her.

The CRPD watch commander told TV9 the officer involved was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this is an active, ongoing hit and run investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

