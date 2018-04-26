Officer-involved shooting in Kentucky leaves one man dead after disturbance call

A Kentucky man is dead after police say he set a house on fire as officers attempted to take him into custody.

Louisville police say when they arrived at the home for a disturbance call Wednesday night, the man injured an officer with a knife.

Officers say that's when the suspect started a fire in the house, and officers fired at the suspect. He was hit and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The injured officer is being treated and is expected to recover. Body camera footage and information about the officers who were involved will be announced in a press conference on Thursday.