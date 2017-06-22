Officer-involved shooting in Montrose, Iowa UPDATE

The Iowa Attorney General has determined that a Lee County deputy was justified in a recent shooting as the suspect came toward him with a hammer.

It happened in the early morning of June 12, 2017 as two deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in Montrose. When they arrived, the suspect, armed with a hammer with blood on his hand, came onto the front porch and then down the stairs toward the deputies. The investigation shows the officers retreated and told the suspect to stop several times. When the suspect raised the hammer, the deputy fired one shot.

The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Joshua Welborn of rural Montrose. He was shot in the chest and treated at University Hospitals in Iowa City. He is being taken to the Lee County Jail on charges of 1st-degree burglary and assault on a peace officer.

The officer who fired the shot has been cleared of any wrongdoing. His body camera was recording at the time of the incident and reviewed in the case.