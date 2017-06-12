Officer involved shooting in rural Montrose, Iowa

A Sheriff's Deputy shot a man after being called to a burglary in progress early Monday morning, June 12, 2017. The call came in just after midnight to the 2400 block of 270th Street in rural Montrose, Iowa.

Officials say the incident led to a officer-involved shooting in which a man sustained gunshot wounds. According to officials, the man was receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the incident. His identity and condition were not reported by police.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.