Moline Chief John Hitchcock presented Officer Derrick Cullison with a Letter of Commendation. The letter is for his efforts in combating crime in the city of Moline.

Officer Cullison has made several felony drug and weapons arrests. Officer Cullison has also seized several felony possessed weapons including felons being in possession of a gun.

Congratulations to Officer Cullison and his K-9 Annie on your hard work!