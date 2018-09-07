Officer saves child from hot car after mom overdoses in New York

A New York police officer is being celebrated for his heroism Thursday. He spotted a parked car Tuesday night running with it's lights on.

"Everybody is saying I'm a hero," Police officer Christopher Wierzbowski said.

It looked empty, but then he noticed a 3-year-old child jump onto a seat and had to break a window to get her out.

"Everybody is saying I'm a hero," Police officer Christopher Wierzbowski said. "I don't know, I just... As long as everybody's OK, you know? I credit it to being at the right place at the right time. Still processing it, I guess."

"Without his observations, without him going the extra step to look into it to free the child from that car, there's no doubt in my mind that any longer that child would have been in that car and likely would have died," Police Asst. Chief Jim Speyer said.

The heater was running in the car and the temperature outside was in the 80's. The child's mother was also in the car, but she had passed out from taking heroin.

She still had a needle sticking out of her arm at the time. The mother was charged with Drug Possession and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The girl was treated for dehydration and turned over to a family member.